Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Short Interest Up 105.5% in March

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 105.5% from the February 28th total of 39,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

SCBFF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. 4,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Standard Chartered will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

About Standard Chartered

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

