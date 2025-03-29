Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 185.9% from the February 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Standard Chartered Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52.

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

