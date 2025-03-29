Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Update

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Starbox Group Stock Performance
STBX stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. Starbox Group has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $41.28.
Starbox Group Company Profile
