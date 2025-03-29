Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Update

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Starbox Group Stock Performance

STBX stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. Starbox Group has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $41.28.

Starbox Group Company Profile

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

