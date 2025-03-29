Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 26.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 498,894 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $48,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 34,195 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,136 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $97.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.50.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

