Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 95.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.1%.

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.68.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

