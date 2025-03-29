State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Invests $1.76 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $510.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.90 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $541.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.46.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.