Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Core Scientific Call Options (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 84,807 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the typical volume of 64,783 call options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CORZ. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Compass Point cut their price target on Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 6.83.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $94.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 88,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $1,258,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,128,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,789,911.20. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 129,861 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $1,849,220.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,215,481.76. This trade represents a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,282 shares of company stock worth $10,978,104. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Core Scientific by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 33,892 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $8,827,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 731.2% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 135,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 119,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP increased its stake in Core Scientific by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 6,232,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after acquiring an additional 527,097 shares during the period.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

