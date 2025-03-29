Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 633,473 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 68% compared to the typical daily volume of 377,006 put options.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average is $79.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.59 and a 1-year high of $80.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.46.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $108,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.