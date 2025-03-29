StockNews.com Upgrades ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) to Buy

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2025

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTOFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

ZTO has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

NYSE ZTO opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.