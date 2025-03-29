Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,018,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,512,000 after acquiring an additional 381,437 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,249,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 334,591 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $121,390,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 90,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Read Our Latest Report on TTEK

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.