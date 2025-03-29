Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $68.74 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.42.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

