Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 1,412 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 36.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 117,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,022,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 41,240 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.36. The stock has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Hsbc Global Res cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

