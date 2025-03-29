Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 5,830 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock opened at $90.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average of $91.41. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

