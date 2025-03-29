Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 949 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,179,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $134.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $144.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.8184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

