Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Shares Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €56.35 ($61.25) and last traded at €56.95 ($61.90). Approximately 56,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €57.50 ($62.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home (OOH) media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Out-of-Home Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. The company offers various OOH advertising media services, such as traditional posters media and advertisements at bus and tram shelters and on public transport; and digital advertising services.

