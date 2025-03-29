Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Super League Enterprise had a negative net margin of 110.58% and a negative return on equity of 401.11%. The company had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million.
Super League Enterprise Stock Performance
Super League Enterprise stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.09. Super League Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.
About Super League Enterprise
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Super League Enterprise
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Super League Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.