Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Super League Enterprise had a negative net margin of 110.58% and a negative return on equity of 401.11%. The company had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million.

Super League Enterprise Stock Performance

Super League Enterprise stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.09. Super League Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs.

