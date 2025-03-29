Surge Energy Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Surge Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

SGY traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.22. 648,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$625.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.80 and a 52-week high of C$8.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

