Susquehanna Lowers Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $130.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.73.
Landstar System Trading Down 0.9 %
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.
Landstar System Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Landstar System by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.
