Susquehanna Lowers Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $130.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.73.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Landstar System

Landstar System Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $147.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.82. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $144.13 and a 52-week high of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Landstar System by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.