Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 121.0% from the February 28th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Symrise Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $25.79 on Friday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
About Symrise
