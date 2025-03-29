Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 121.0% from the February 28th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Symrise Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $25.79 on Friday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Symrise alerts:

About Symrise

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.