Synectics (LON:SNX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 308.66 ($4.00) and traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.01). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 304 ($3.93), with a volume of 12,462 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Synectics Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 328.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 308.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 21.60 ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Synectics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synectics plc will post 1560.0001173 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synectics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is an increase from Synectics’s previous dividend of $2.00. Synectics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.26%.

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics is a global leader in the design, integration, and support of advanced security and surveillance systems that enable clients around the world to protect their people, communities, and assets. Founded over 30 years ago, Synectics has deep industry experience across gaming, energy, urban transport, public space, custodial and critical infrastructure projects.

