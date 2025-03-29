Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Shares Down 11% – Time to Sell?

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Free Report) shares were down 11% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 41,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 71,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Syrah Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Syrah Resources

(Get Free Report)

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia, China, Europe, India, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. The company's flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.