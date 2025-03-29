Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Down 42.9% in March

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Taitron Components in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taitron Components

Taitron Components Stock Down 0.4 %

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.43. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.