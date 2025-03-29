Takkt (ETR:TTK) Trading 2.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €8.67 ($9.42) and last traded at €8.43 ($9.16). Approximately 60,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.22 ($8.93).

Takkt Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $541.66 million, a P/E ratio of -229.15, a PEG ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.54.

About Takkt

(Get Free Report)

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks and swivel chairs; special-purpose products, including environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials, as well as collapsible boxes, package paddings, shipping pallets, and stretch films under the kaiserkraft name; shipping packaging products under the ratioform brand; and a wide range of office furniture and business equipment under the BiGDUG and OfficeFurnitureOnline names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.