Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 21.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,173,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after buying an additional 210,687 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67,438 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 103.0% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 263,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 133,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

TALO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

