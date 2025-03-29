TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $98.00 and last traded at $100.88, with a volume of 145646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.46.
The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share.
TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on TD SYNNEX
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total transaction of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,891.44. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total transaction of $2,352,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,080 shares in the company, valued at $13,065,229.60. This trade represents a 15.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,261 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,707,000 after acquiring an additional 813,634 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 976.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $2,260,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.
TD SYNNEX Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
TD SYNNEX Company Profile
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TD SYNNEX
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.