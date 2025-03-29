TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 30,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
TDH Price Performance
TDH stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,983. TDH has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.
TDH Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TDH
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.