TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 30,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

TDH Price Performance

TDH stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,983. TDH has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.

Get TDH alerts:

TDH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.