Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Tele2 AB (publ) Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 13.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

