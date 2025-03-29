Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Teleflex stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teleflex alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Teleflex Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TFX opened at $137.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $128.55 and a 12-month high of $249.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFX. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.