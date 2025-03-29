TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 16.7% increase from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

TSE TVK traded down C$4.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$140.32. 67,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.66. TerraVest Industries has a 12-month low of C$58.91 and a 12-month high of C$152.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$125.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$114.95.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TVK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on TerraVest Industries from C$126.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$126.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$132.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$137.00.

About TerraVest Industries

(Get Free Report)

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.