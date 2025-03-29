Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Down 35.3% in March

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance
Texas Community Bancshares stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. Texas Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Texas Community Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Texas Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is -22.54%.
Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
