Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Down 35.3% in March

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Texas Community Bancshares stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. Texas Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Texas Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Texas Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is -22.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TCBS Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Texas Community Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

