The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Update

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a growth of 128.2% from the February 28th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.7 days.
a2 Milk Trading Down 3.4 %
OTCMKTS:ACOPF opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. a2 Milk has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.47.
a2 Milk Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than a2 Milk
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.