The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Update

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a growth of 128.2% from the February 28th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.7 days.

a2 Milk Trading Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:ACOPF opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. a2 Milk has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.47.

Get a2 Milk alerts:

a2 Milk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.

Receive News & Ratings for a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.