The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (FSDK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FSDK remained flat at $63.60 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $64.20.

About First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, health savings, and individual retirement accounts; and home mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, cash reserve loans, personal loans, and business and agriculture loans, as well as credit and debit cards.

