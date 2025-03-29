The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (FSDK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FSDK remained flat at $63.60 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $64.20.
About First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky
