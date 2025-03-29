The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Accent Capital Management LLC

Accent Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of GS opened at $543.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $608.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.12 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total transaction of $2,317,733.60. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 4,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,440.48. The trade was a 44.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

