The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,473 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.1% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 224,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 38,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $543.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $608.15 and a 200-day moving average of $570.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.12 and a 1 year high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.