The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 485,418 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Trade Desk worth $59,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 36,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $55.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.41.

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

