Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 3,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 6,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital lowered shares of Thinkific Labs to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Thinkific Labs Stock Performance

About Thinkific Labs

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08.

Thinkific Labs Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support management of cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

