Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $171.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.29 and a 200-day moving average of $167.96. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $149.50 and a one year high of $180.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.