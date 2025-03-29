Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 172104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Thor Explorations Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$218.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.