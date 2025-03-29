Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TPLS) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TPLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1112 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TPLS opened at $25.27 on Friday. Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (TPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in the broad US fixed-income market. Securities can be of any credit quality and maturity. TPLS was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by Thornburg.

