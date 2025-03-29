Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TCPB) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TCPB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1723 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 170.1% increase from Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCPB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. 2,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,000. Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.11 and a one year high of $51.07.

About Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF

The Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF (TCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of debt securities with exposure to the global fixed income market. It may hold various debt investments of any credit rating, duration, and maturities TCPB was launched on Feb 19, 2025 and is issued by Thrivent.

