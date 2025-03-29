Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TCPB) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TCPB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1723 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 170.1% increase from Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:TCPB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. 2,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,000. Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.11 and a one year high of $51.07.
About Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF
