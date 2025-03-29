Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV) Short Interest Update

Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,400 shares, a growth of 337.4% from the February 28th total of 164,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Thunder Power Price Performance

AIEV stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Thunder Power has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Power

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thunder Power stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.16% of Thunder Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thunder Power

Thunder Power Holdings Limited manufactures passenger electric vehicles. Thunder Power Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Thunder Power Hong Kong Limited operates as a subsidiary of Electric Power Technology Limited.

Featured Stories

