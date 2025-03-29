TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 198 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 197.20 ($2.55), with a volume of 32291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.40 ($2.56).

TI Fluid Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 195.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 184.23. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc designs, manufactures, and sells thermal and fluid system solutions in Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS), and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles; thermal management fluid systems, including HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines; and powertrain components and quick connectors.

