Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTAM. BNP Paribas raised shares of Titan America to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Titan America in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Titan America from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised Titan America to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Titan America in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Titan America Stock Down 1.1 %

Titan America stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. Titan America has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $389.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.17 million.

Titan America Company Profile

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

