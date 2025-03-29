TMX Group (TSE:X) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.72 and traded as high as C$52.68. TMX Group shares last traded at C$52.20, with a volume of 745,139 shares.

X has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TMX Group from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TMX Group from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.72%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.49, for a total transaction of C$1,979,776.00. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

