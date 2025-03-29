Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Up 82.5% in March

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKGSY opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $17.49.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

