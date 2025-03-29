Top Airline Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 26th

American Airlines Group, United Airlines, RTX, Zscaler, Delta Air Lines, TransDigm Group, and Despegar.com are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares issued by companies within the airline industry, giving investors partial ownership in these firms. They represent claims on the company’s assets and earnings and are influenced by factors such as fuel costs, economic conditions, and regulatory changes that can affect operational performance and profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,720,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,853,202. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.87. 2,591,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,632,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.18.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.63. 949,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,345,257. RTX has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $135.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.79.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

ZS traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.74. 511,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,440. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $217.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -847.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,112. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $69.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,399.72. The company had a trading volume of 50,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,361. The stock has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,339.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,328.23. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32.

Despegar.com (DESP)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Shares of DESP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,063,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,284. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

