Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Up 70.7% in March

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the February 28th total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Toray Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $13.76 on Friday. Toray Industries has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 2.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toray Industries will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

