Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Acquires Shares of 59,300 Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Equinox Gold accounts for approximately 0.9% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.33. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $7.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EQX. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

