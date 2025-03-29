Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Acquires Shares of 59,300 Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Equinox Gold accounts for approximately 0.9% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.
Equinox Gold Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.33. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $7.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQX
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Equinox Gold
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.