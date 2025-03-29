Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Takes Position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 167,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. DRDGOLD accounts for approximately 2.0% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of DRDGOLD as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DRD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.25 to $16.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

DRDGOLD Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. DRDGOLD Limited has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.09.

DRDGOLD Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

DRDGOLD Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Featured Stories

