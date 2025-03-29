Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 344.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $252.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.00 and a 12-month high of $304.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

